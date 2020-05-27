Business rescue practitioners deny South African Airways set to start flying in June

Johannesburg - Business rescue practitioners for state-owned South African Airways (SAA) said on Wednesday the airline is not aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June, rejecting a statement from the airline a day earlier.

SAA is under a form of bankruptcy protection and suspended all commercial passenger flights in late March, when the government imposed one of Africa's strictest lockdowns.

"The position around the cessation of flights remains as is until SAA has a better sense of what the level 3 lockdown means in terms of domestic air travel," SAA's administrators, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, said in a statement.

"The airline also needs to consider what the opening of the skies will mean from a commercial and load factor perspective."

Matuson and Dongwana said they had not vetted Tuesday's statement from the airline, adding that SAA's future funding remained a key variable for any resumption of flights.