Businesses who jumped aboard TikTok are cashing in

Social media giant TikTok took a spot among the top-ranked apps for popularity in 2021, with even businesses using the platform to boost their brands. TikTok reported that its commercial importance has opened many avenues for brands to shake up traditional marketing strategies, functioning as a utility to engage with consumers in a unique way.

In February, TikTok for Business in South Africa is celebrating the brands that have embraced the app to reach new audiences. Head of Emerging Markets at TikTok Global Business Solutions, Scott Thwaites, said South African brands brought the platform joy and encouraged the team to get more creative. “They reminded us of the importance of being authentic when connecting with the community and being able to connect with a highly engaged audience. But 2021 was the year that TikTok became a launchpad for must-have brands and products that the community loves,” said Thwaites.

Thwaites said once TikTok for Business launched in South Africa in the middle of last year, brands quickly joined to make the most of the opportunity. Garnier is one of these brands; according to the platform, the beauty company saw a 37 percent uplift in product awareness and a strong increase in purchase. “Garnier set out to drive product awareness and consideration for its Pure Active 3-in-1 face wash. And it did this by bringing the product to life via 11 TikTok creators who showcased the product’s uses in a genuine and personal way,” said Thwaites.

L’Oréal’s Dark n Lovely also performed well when it launched a new waterless cleanser hair product. According to TikTok, Dark n Lovely managed to raise its brand familiarity by 36 percent and lift its product purchase intent by 17 percent and uplift brand performance by 18 percent. Popular chip brand Doritos also did well through South Africa’s first hashtag challenge #DoritosFlaminHotDuets. “The hashtag challenge reached over 2 million unique users in only six days, notched up an engagement rate of 10.9 percent, and saw a 7 percent lift in brand perception,” said TikTok.