Businessman Christo Wiese hospitalised with Covid-19 but recovering: report
Businessman Christo Wiese is in hospital with Covid-19, according to media reports.
The report said Wiese, 79, has been in the hospital for eight days.
Wiese is the biggest shareholder in Brait, which owns Premier Foods, Virgin Active and UK clothing group New Look.
According to reports, family friend and spokesperson Amanda Botha, said Wiese was doing well and expected to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week.
Wiese was reportedly admitted to Panorama Mediclinic in Cape Town after suffering from flu-like symptoms.
Wiese's wife Caro, 71, was also diagnosed with Covid-19, but her symptoms were mild, and she has not been hospitalised.
Wiese has more than fifty years of experience as a businessman. Last year he stepped down as Shoprite Group's chairperson, a position he held since 1979.
In 2015, Wiese decided to sell his Pepkor stake to Steinhoff, and he became Steinhoff's chairperson in 2016.
He resigned after the then CEO of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste left amid an accounting irregularity scandal. Wiese has since filed a lawsuit against Steinhoff to recover his losses.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE