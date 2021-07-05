Businessman Christo Wiese hospitalised with Covid-19 but recovering: report

The report said Wiese, 79, has been in the hospital for eight days.

Businessman Christo Wiese is in hospital with Covid-19, according to media reports.

Wiese is the biggest shareholder in Brait, which owns Premier Foods, Virgin Active and UK clothing group New Look.

According to reports, family friend and spokesperson Amanda Botha, said Wiese was doing well and expected to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week.

Wiese was reportedly admitted to Panorama Mediclinic in Cape Town after suffering from flu-like symptoms.