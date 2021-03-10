Businessman Peter Matlare laid to rest

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to bid businessman Peter Matlere farewell as his funeral took place today. Matlere, 61, died of Covid-19 complications on Sunday. During his funeral procession, Matlare was hailed as a good family man, a great leader, and a role model. Matlare was Absa Groups' deputy chief executive officer. Absa Group live-streamed the funeral. Speaking at the funeral, Absa Group’s chief executive Daniel Mminele said was with a heavy heart that he was paying his last tributes to the businessman. “Covid-19 has prematurely robbed us of a father, husband, and a leader. To Peter’s family, we grieve deeply and we stand with you. We share your loss. The grieving bears testimony to how Peter has touched many people.” He said it was too early to lose Matlare due to Covid-19.

“It was too early to let him go. He was a charismatic man. I am going to miss his infectious laugh, he was a gentleman and a connoisseur. He had a great taste for food and wine."

He said Matlare reminded people that they can do better and must do better.

“We have lost a seasoned corporate giant. When Covid-19 hit, he was at the forefront to protect our colleagues and customers.”

On a lighter note, Mminele made mention of the way Matlare eloquently spoke the English language – he said some colleagues would look up words that Matlare had used in a meeting.

He said the group had received many condolences from businesses around the world.

“We have acknowledged those condolences and we will have a message book that we will share with the family.”

He ended his tribute by saying he was touched by how Nomvula, Matlare’s wife, loved him.

Matlare’s sister, Lorato Phalatse, also spoke fondly of her brother.

“He inherited a gift to tease and cajole. We all agree that it felt good to be around him. To be around Peter, it felt that you have drunk from this fountain of love.”

She said Matlare was a family man, able to protect his wife and children.

“His influence at home was the basis of how he carried himself in the world. This is where the foundation of being a leader started from, it started from home.”

One of Matlare’s friends, who said they had been friends for more than 50 years, described Matlare as a quintessential scholar and a gentleman. He said as an only child, Matlare saved him from loneliness.

“His family also took me in, his parents took me in as their son, Peter generously also shared his siblings with me.”

He said they met in Lesotho, and would separate for brief periods as Matlare studied at university in England.

“When he was back in Maseru, he would walk the streets displaying confidence."

He said their 50 years of friendship were full of warmth, generosity and love.

“He treated all his friends the same way and all of them were accepted by his family.”

Matlare’s daughter, Itumeleng, 29, also delivered a heart-warming message to their father. She said: “ I don’t know how to say good-bye. You will always be my boxing partner and my sounding board. You will be there next to me when I am published as a writer one day, You will be there on my wedding day and when I have children. You will be there every day to help me handle life.”

Matlare was buried at Fourways cemetery.

