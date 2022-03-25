Calgro M3 to end 2021 financial year with a robust balance sheet

Homes and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 said that it expected earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share to increase more than 100 percent in the year to February 28, to more than 100 cents, compared with EPS of 14.88 cents and headline loss per share of 15.17 cents the previous year. Operational performance was in line with expectations at the announcement in October last year of the August 31, 2021 interim results.

The group has in excess of 4 500 units under construction, with more in the process of commencing, and it has completed over 2 500 units during the 2022 financial year, the group said in an update yesterday. “The gross profit margin has returned to the target range of between 20 percent to 25 percent,” the group said. Cash flow generation remained strong, with cash generated from operations expected to be more than double that of the 2021 financial year.

Cash and its equivalents increased 23.6 percent to R191.1 million on February 28, 2022. The strong cash generation enabled the debt to equity level to be reduced to below the target for February 2023, and was ahead of that set for the February 2024 financial year. In addition, the group had settled R136.3m in land purchase liabilities which was classified as part of trade and other payables, resulting in a considerable decrease in total liabilities.

