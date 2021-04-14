Call for entries for Mbewu entrepreneurial programme

BARLOWORLD’S Mbewu flagship entrepreneurial programme has called on social entrepreneurs to submit their entries for the 2021/22 programme.

The programme was launched in 2019 to provide support to social enterprises and start-ups that work innovatively to solve challenges in society through their entrepreneurial activities.

Noluvo Ngcwabe, Barloworld’s head of corporate social investment, said yesterday that through the Mbewu platform the firm sought to unlock the potential of this growing sector of the economy and provide promising start-ups with the ability to scale up and reach their full potential.

“Barloworld is acutely aware of the challenges facing South Africa and how the outbreak of Covid-19 has exacerbated the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. Mbewu represents a tangible intervention that Barloworld has put in place to use the transformative power of social entrepreneurship to be a catalyst of positive social change,” said Ngcwabe.

Social enterprises that would be considered for incubation in the Mbewu programme included technology start-ups, and those that were active in agriculture (including agro-processing), industrial services, the green economy, the creative industry and social innovation.