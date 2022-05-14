Calling all ecommerce entrepreneurs! Here is an innovative way to grow and scale your businesses

LOCAL entrepreneurs can learn how they can grow and scale their own ecommerce businesses amid increasing competition in the PayFast eCommerce Virtual Summit scheduled to take place from 26 to 29 May 2022. Hosted by The Insaka eCommerce Academy, the Summit will bring together representatives from more than 30 industry leaders, including Meta (previously Facebook), Google, Shopify, xneelo, and Takealot, to share their expertise, strategies and insights.

The online event will be open to the public and free to attend. According to Shopify's 2022 Future of Commerce Trend Report, between 12 and 24-million ecommerce sites exist across the globe. PayFast Head of Product David Kusel said that e-commerce presented an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to expand their client base beyond their immediate physical presence. “Following exponential growth as a result of the pandemic, consumers have embraced online shopping as a convenient way to purchase everything from groceries and clothing, to tech and even cars,” Kusel said.

Topics to be covered at the Summit include the biggest hurdles to overcome in a platform’s first year online; growing sales in underserved communities; getting started with Google Analytics; mastering deliveries for online orders; the importance of reviews to drive sales; and business funding options for small businesses, among others. The Insaka eCommerce Academy Founder Warrick Kernes said that their goal with this year’s Summit was to encourage anyone who has considered starting an online store to take the leap and get started. “For those who have already set up their ecommerce platform, we want to provide practical insights and strategies that can be leveraged for growth and success,” Kernes said. The Insaka eCommerce Academy is a community-driven learning organisation for entrepreneurs.

Other key speakers at the Summit will include Gareth Canterbury, Partner Consultant Manager at Xero, Magauta Mphahlele, Consumer Protection Act Ombudsman, Carl Erasmus, Commercial eCommerce Manager at DHL, Nalisha Pillay General Manager and Human Resources Executive at Koodoo, Alon Rom, Founder and CEO at Hello Peter, Donald Valoyi, CEO and founder of Zulzi, Lesego Lethoko, Head of eCommerce at Bathu Shoes, and Justin Drennan, Co-Founder of Parcel Ninja. For those who are tight on time, a flexible agenda, spread over four days will provide an opportunity to attend the sessions that they find interesting, at a time that suits them best. As a keynote speaker at the Summit, Kusel will speak to the trends and opportunities seen in the ecommerce sector.

“With the rise of alternative payment methods, from QR codes to buy now, pay later, businesses can customise the payment experience to suit their target audience. While tech is leading the way forward, the focus is always on making sure the consumer has the best possible experience.” Kernes will use his session to explore the best strategies to convert website browsers into buyers; “The main concern for online shoppers is around trust and convenience. At this year’s Summit, we’ll be outlining the key elements involved in building consumer trust and making sales, from website hosting and site speed optimisation, to building a social media presence and streamlining deliveries.” To register for the free event, visit www.insaka.co.za/summit.