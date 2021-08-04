Caltex service stations in SA and Botswana to be rebranded as Astron Energy

CALTEX has announced a major rebrand, whereby all its service stations in South Africa and Botswana will be branded as Astron Energy. Astron Energy is South Africa’s second-largest petroleum network, with more than 850 Caltex-branded service stations in South Africa and Botswana.

In a statement, the company said the name change followed the 2018 majority acquisition of the former Chevron South Africa Pty (Ltd) by Glencore South Africa Oil Investments (Pty) Ltd, since which Astron Energy has been operating the Caltex brand under a licence agreement. “Astron Energy has now taken the opportunity to consolidate its operations under a single, unifying brand identity,” it said. According to the company, the rebrand means Astron Energy will become the overarching brand across corporate, commercial and retail, and will be the public face of the company at all forecourts and other key sites.

“This is an important step in Astron Energy’s ambition to become the biggest fuel brand in South Africa,” the company said. The existing network of more than 850 Caltex service stations in South Africa and Botswana will be rebranded in a phased manner as part of a site refresh and upgrade initiative to be undertaken over the next few years. Astron Energy interim chief executive Braam Smit said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-imagine and re-invent ourselves as a leading African energy company with a proud legacy and a very promising future. Astron Energy has a deep commitment to Africa, its people, and the development of the continent. This is an important step in our ambition to become the biggest fuel brand in South Africa.”

Astron Energy’s general manager: marketing, Cambridge Mokanyane, said: “We understand that petroleum companies are increasingly offering more than just fuel at their service stations. Diversification is key. We are putting a lot of work and imagination into both fuel and non-fuel retail offerings. We’re adapting to the changing competitor landscape and our customers’ needs. We’re innovating and unlocking value for all our stakeholders, and making sure the customer experience is front and centre in our new strategy to become the largest player in South Africa.” Smit said the rebrand was the most significant and exciting change in the South African oil industry in three decades. “We’re moving from managing a brand to owning it. We will continue to offer customers high-performance fuels, quality products and great service delivered by excellent people, as well as exciting new offerings and experiences as part of the vibrant, new-look Astron Energy.”

The rebrand to Astron Energy was set to be one of the largest logistical undertakings in the Southern African fuel industry and would see a total of 850-plus retail sites in South Africa and Botswana rebranded. It would also include the refinery in Cape Town, the lubricants manufacturing plant in Durban, 15 terminals, 180 commercial and industrial sites, as well as corporate facilities. “Join us on this exciting new journey, and watch this space to see the reveal of our new brand identity, which is coming soon to a forecourt near you!” Smith said.