Cape Town Sugarbird craft gin awarded best premium gin in SA by Luxury Lifestyle Awards

A CAPE Town craft gin, Sugarbird, has been named the best premium gin in the country by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The gin was founded in 2017, and Sugarbird’s focus was on creating a gin with a balance between floral and citrus notes. One of its founders has a doctorate in science.

On its website, Luxury Lifestyle Awards described itself as selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting luxury goods and services all over the world. “Our goal is to connect people with the best of luxury. We evaluated more than 10 000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analysed the results to give you a top list of the best of the best in the world!” it said. Sugarbird Cape Fynbos Gin managing director Matt Bresler said: “We are delighted that our handcrafted gin, on which we have been working for quite some time, has gained recognition among both customers and industry experts.”

He added: “Winning the Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a reason to be particularly proud of our local distilling tradition, which has now been recognised at such a high level.” According to Sugarbird, when the Luxury Lifestyle Awards were conducting research for the awards, the quality of the brand was not the only thing that the gin was judged on, but also its unconventional approach to business organisation. “Sugarbird began collaborating with its competitors - South Africa’s most creative craft gin producers. Thus ’Sugarbird & Friends’ was born by creating unique multi-brand packages of 5, 9, 12 and 24 x gin minis,” Sugarbird said.