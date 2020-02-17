DURBAN - When Roobix, an Australian-owned MarTech agency, acquired Titan Digital two years ago, it wasn’t immediately clear Titan’s Cape Town-based production team could be a viable solution moving forward.
"Roobix essentially acquired the assets of Titan in a fire sale and three weeks following the acquisition, Titan went into administration as such was the nature of its debts," said Roobix Chief Executive, Melissa Strutt.
Roobix is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, and services only the Australian market. Prior to the acquisition, Roobix had no offshore production.
"In the early period post acquisition, the Cape Town operation didn’t appear viable, there were significant cultural issues, and the leadership based in Cape Town was ineffective," said Strutt.
She added, "We had a period of significant turn-over that was necessary to embed a culture of excellence".