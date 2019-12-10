CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Tourism, the City’s official marketing, tourism and partnership organisation, has announced the election of Brett Hendricks as its new board chairperson with Wahida Parker continuing in her role as vice-chairperson effective immediately for three years. Hendricks, the General Manager of the Thebe Tourism Group, holds a BCom (Acc) degree from the University of the Western Cape and Honours in Accounting from the University of Natal.

Prior to his election as board chair, Hendricks served on the Cape Town Tourism board as Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee. Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, is an admitted attorney, internationally accredited mediator and coach, and in 2019 was honoured with a Woza (Women in Law) Award.

Hendricks says, “I am extremely proud to have been elected as the chairperson of the board. Tourism in Cape Town contributes almost R15 billion to the local economy as a result of the active work of almost 150 000 direct and indirect tourism employees. Reducing unemployment is key to our vision for Cape Town and increasing visibility of our city as a global destination will always be a priority for us. I am looking forward to this exciting new chapter and leading the board through our long-range planning initiatives which will be crucial to building on Cape Town Tourism’s successful marketing programmes in the future.”

Parker says, “I’m confident that Cape Town is on par to enjoy another successful year of growth as we, together, strive to improve the lives of all Capetonians through tourism. I want to congratulate Brett for deservedly being elected the next board chair and I trust he will continue to make sure that tourism remains at the heart of our beautiful Mother City, Cape Town. Working alongside Brett and CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy has been a privilege and I look forward to once again being a part of such a dynamic team to make sure that the City’s tourism industry continues its success. Cape Town Tourism is truly an organisation that I am so proud to serve.”