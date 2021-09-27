Cape Town’s FYN makes the world’s 50 best restaurant list

A Cape Town restaurant, FYN, has been positioned in the 92nd place on the World’s Best Restaurants 50-100 list. The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, is a list produced by a UK media company. It is based on a poll of international chefs, restaurateurs, gourmands and restaurant critics.

To be named as one of the restaurants that made it was incredible for Owner Peter Tempelhoff and his team as the restaurant industry was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is reported that more than 3 000 restaurants closed due to lockdowns that were imposed by the government in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to FYN, Being awarded by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants™ is a huge achievement, not just for the restaurant which is placed, but for the broader industry as well.

“A panel of more than 1 000 experts works through an audited assessment and voting process to produce an updated list each year. Since 2002 the awards have been a barometer for the world’s fine dining scene,” it said. Tempelhoff said to make it through and now receive the news that the restaurant made it to the list was wonderful. He said they were happy and relieved, exhausted and proud. The company said they were also grateful to the local patrons who’ve supported FYN.

“This is a real watershed moment for us, it means the world. And for the announcement to come at this time is huge. We are honoured, and I want to give kudos to Jennifer Hugé, the service and beverage director, and Ashley Moss the culinary director, and their teams – who strive to perfect everything they do. They’ve rolled with the punches throughout, and they are phenomenal support to me,” Tempelhoff said. “When you consider how many restaurants there are in the world, it truly is a big deal. I hope this will prove to be a catalyst to reignite conversations about food, and get people out and eating in Cape Town restaurants again,” he said. Tempelhoff said the process of judging for The World’s 50 Best Restaurant was meticulous.

“There’s a range of criteria that the judges have to meet, and these awards themselves are not based on a one-time visit, but rather scoring from numerous judges in and outside of our region. If you look back over the years, it is a reflection of the best,” he said. Tempelhoff said the restaurant offered something unique in fine dining. “What we’re offering is very different from the norm, and other South African restaurants. I think we’ve managed to offer a fresh outlook, which our customers have appreciated – we’ve brought something exciting to the Cape Town scene,” said Tempelhoff.