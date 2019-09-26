Picture: James White

CAPE TOWN - Capital & Counties, the UK-based property group said Thursday that preparations for the demerger of Covent Garden as a central London focused Real Estate Investment Trust were nearly finalised.



In addition, there had also been ä broad range of interest” in Earls Court, but there was no certainty at this stage of a sale being completed. Capco’s unit price was up 1.64 percent to R42.69 on the JSE yesterday morning.



