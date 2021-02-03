Capital & Countries continues to provide support for tenants at Covent Garden

CAPE TOWN - Capital & Countries Properties said it collected 42 percent of December rents by January 28, 2021, which was broadly in line with collection rates at the same point in the previous quarter.

The company, which owns the Covent Garden estate in London, said in an update that rent collection levels for previous periods had continued to increase, with collections at 50 percent, 44 percent and 51 percent for the second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Whilst there are significant near-term challenges to trading and an uncertain economic outlook due to the pandemic, we are encouraged by the enduring appeal of Covent Garden for customers, as evidenced by recovery in footfall and trade following easing measures in the second half of 2020,” chief executive Ian Hawksworth said.

Results for the year ended December 31 were expected to be published on March 9. Hawksworth said support continued to be provided to tenants on a case-by-case basis.

The independent property valuation for Covent Garden was £1.8 billion at December 31, 2020, representing a 13 percent decline in the second half, and 27 percent for the full year, on a like-for-like basis.