Capital Appreciation reaping the benefits of investing in resources and a ’pleasing’ performance from business units

CAPITAL Appreciation, whose investments include the GovChat platform, saw a “pleasing“ performance from each of its business units in the past year, boosted by an acceleration in commercial activity. The group said in a pre-close update for the year ended March 31, that earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to increase by between 25 percent and 35 percent when compared to the prior year.

“EPS are expected to increase to between 12.85 and 13.88 cents per share and HEPS are expected to increase to between 12.93 and 13.96 cents per share for the 2022 financial year,” the group said in a JSE regulatory notice. The company’s management said the results were achieved through strong top-line growth and good operating leverage in their businesses. “There had been considerable investment in resources to continue to develop new offerings, grow more of the group’s creative products and innovative solutions, and deliver on additional project pipelines,” management said.

Capital Appreciation’s divisions remained highly cash generative through the year and this strengthened the balance sheet. The group said its associate, GovChat, continued to demonstrate its innovative offerings and the impact such technology can have in the public sector. “GovChat can deliver such services due to the contemporary, cloud-first, hyper-scale, server-less architecture developed by Synthesis,” it said.

Recently, after a year of investigation, the Competition Commission referred Meta Platforms/Facebook/WhatsApp to the Competition Tribunal for abuse of dominance. “This action is the result of GovChat’s challenge of Facebook/WhatsApp’s attempts to terminate GovChat’s use of their service. This is an important milestone for GovChat and goes a long way to ensure that the GovChat service offering will remain available for use by both the Government and the citizens of South Africa,” the group said. Recent activity in the software business had been strong with some new contract wins, significant software sales, and the commencement of several long-term projects. Cloud services continued to grow.

“For a proper appreciation of the guidance herein, we draw attention to an R11.3 million reduction in the 2021 H2 tax charge, a result of the recognition of deferred tax in subsidiary Dashpay, resulting in a basic and headline earnings benefit of 0.93 cents per share,” it said. The company said the recently opened office in the Netherlands provided a good platform to broaden its geographic reach and client base and increase hard currency earnings. The company also recently acquired three South African companies, collectively named the Responsive Group.

