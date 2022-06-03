Capital Appreciation reports a fifth year of dividend growth

FINTECH group Capital Appreciation’s business activity continued to accelerate in the past year and there is a strong pipeline into the 2023 financial year, joint chief executive Mike Pimstein said yesterday. Revenue was up 34 percent to R831 million in the year to March 31, benefiting from large terminal orders and terminal transaction income growth, and significant increases in cloud-based and digital consulting revenue and third-party software and hardware sales.

The share price gained 3.35 percent to R1.85 yesterday, bringing its gain over 12 months to 65 percent. Headline earnings a share increased by 30 percent to 13.40 cents and dividends by 36 percent to 7.50c per share. In the five years since Capital Appreciation acquired its first operational companies, the group has maintained an unbroken dividend record, returning R370m, or 26.25c per share, said chief financial officer Mike Salomon in a telephone interview. He said they had attracted a considerable number of new local and international clients, adding to clients in the banking, financial, retail, healthcare, telecommunications and, more recently, logistics sectors.

The Payments division grew revenue 34 percent to R533.8m, and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 55 percent to R218.4m. Terminal sales increased 51 percent due to strong demand for Android terminals, which the group satisfied despite global semiconductor and supply chain challenges. The terminal estate had grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 41 percent since 2017 and now comprises 277 000 units. The Software division lifted revenue 34 percent to R297.2m from strong demand for cloud and digital projects and hardware security modules (HSM) sales that increased threefold.

Ebitda increased 22 percent to R70.1m. Synthesis concluded new contracts with a value of more than R300m, a large portion of which would be recognised in the 2023 financial year. Capital Appreciation launched Synthesis Labs B.V. in Amsterdam this year to seek international opportunities and diversify its customer base. The group also subscribed for 20 percent of Netherlands-based Regal Digital, which includes two operating companies, Firelava (a consulting services business mainly focusing on Web 3.0 technologies) and Flamelink (a software-as-a-service solution offering a headless Content Management System for Google’s Firebase) and has a global client base.

Capital Appreciation, with another European-based Fintech investor, had provided Regal Digital with a working capital loan of €1m to grow the business. Capital Appreciation recently acquired Responsive Group, which designs and develops digital applications for clients in South Africa, the US, Europe and the UK. Salomon said strong demand for the group’s services required considerable investment to deliver on project pipelines. A sizeable amount was also invested in research and development and to set up the new operations in the Netherlands, in anticipation of future income generation.

Capital Appreciation’s divisions had cash resources of R533.4m at year-end. “The large pipelines in all our businesses are indicative of the strength of a longer-term global digitalisation trend. Capital Appreciation has the skills, experience and track record to capitalise on the demand for these technological advancements,” said chief executive Bradley Sacks. [email protected]