Capital Appreciation says headline earnings to be unaffected by online platform GovChat’s loan impairment

Capital Appreciation said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to September 30 would not be affected by an impairment on a loan to online platform GovChat, which is involved in competition-related litigation against Meta. Capital Appreciation said in a trading statement interim HEPS would be higher by between 3.6% and 4.9% and would be between 7.70 cents and 7.80 cents, compared to the reported 7.43 cents for the period to September 30, 2021.

Headline earnings per share would be unaffected by a “conservative and judicious approach to impair the GovChat loan amounting to R56.343 million, while retaining its shareholding in the company.” Capital Appreciation owns 35% of GovChat, a startup that operates a technology platform that facilitates bilateral engagement between citizens and their government. The ability of GovChat to secure contracts with government and other potential customers was taking longer than anticipated and this had been exacerbated through “the anti-competitive interference by WhatsApp and Facebook (Meta) in the affairs of GovChat, hampering GovChat’s ability to grow and resulting in GovChat incurring significant legal costs to challenge Meta before the Competition Tribunal and Competition Commission,” the company said in a trading statement on Friday. “As a start-up with limited resources, GovChat’s ... other shareholders have been unable to contribute their share towards the capital needed to fund its operations.”

Meta, at the instance of GovChat, is being prosecuted by the Competition Commission for anti-competitive behaviour and abuse of its market dominant position. “GovChat believes ... it will ultimately be awarded substantial monetary damages because of Meta’s actions. This award is expected to far exceed the value of the group’s loan exposure to GovChat,” the trading statement said. BUSINESS REPORT