Capital Appreciation shares surge after it forecasts a big leap in interim earnings

Capital Appreciation’s share price surged 10.9% to R1.22 on the JSE yesterday morning after it forecast “satisfactory results” for the six months to September 30, despite the difficult trading conditions.

The company, which does payment systems, software development and web and mobile digital application solutions, said in a trading statement that operations were impacted by the challenging economic environment and other factors, but operational efficiencies and company resilience were expected to result in headline earnings per share (Heps) increasing by between 103.8% to 107.9% to between 6.44 cents and 6.57c per share.