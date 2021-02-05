Capitec Bank gets international recognition

JOHANNESBURG - CAPITEC Bank said yesterday that it had been recognised as the third strongest banking brand in the world in the annual Brand Finance report on the 500 strongest and most valuable banking brands for the second time.

Capitec has maintained its BSI score of 89.2 out of 100 and corresponding AAA rating despite the fact that two-thirds of banks globally are experiencing a decline in brand value following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Capitec Bank Gerrie Fourie said the bank was honoured to receive this recognition.

“Our brand has always been about helping our clients simplify their banking, saving them both time and money, so that they can live better. We have further bolstered our offering in the last year which continues to attract an even wider range of clients across various income groups,” Fourie said.

Capitec has launched its own home loan offering and a number of digital solutions which includes share investing on stock markets in South Africa and the US through the EasyEquities widget on its app.