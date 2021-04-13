Capitec declares FY dividend, reports 27% profit drop

JOHANNESBURG - Capitec declared an annual dividend of 1,600 cents per share on Tuesday, when it also reported a 27 percent decline in full-year profit.

Capitec had already flagged in March that its profits for the year could drop by up to 29 percent as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which has hit banks by prompting a sharp increase in bad debt charges, interest rate cuts and less fee income from transactional activity.

The bank was the last of South Africa's major lenders to clarify its dividend position after the central bank relaxed guidance against them. Analysts had expected it would pay out.

It said it had made its decision after considering the adequacy of its forecast capital and profitability levels. The company declared a dividend of 755 cents per share a year earlier.

Capitec is often thought to be more exposed to economic downturns than its peers because of a historic focus on lower-income consumers and unsecured lending, which relies solely on their promise to repay.