Capitec flags possible 70% fall in earnings

DURBAN - Capitec Bank’s share price declined more than 3 percent on the JSE on Friday after the bank flagged that its earnings could decline by more than 70 percent for the six months to the end of August, negatively impacted by a loss of R404 million during the first quarter. The bank said the national lockdown had resulted in increased credit impairment charges and lower loan sales and transaction volumes, which saw Capitec incurring a loss of R404 million for the quarter to the end of May. Its credit impairment charge was 145 percent higher than expected. The bank said this was predominantly due to R5.75 billion and R236 million in retail and business credit balances, respectively, rescheduled or granted payment breaks due to the lockdown. “These clients were in good standing at the end of February, and we believe the increased risk is not as high as normally associated with rescheduled balances. Due to our conservative approach, the group provision for credit impairments increased by R3.3 billion since February,” the group said. Capitec now expects its headline earnings per share (Heps) and earnings per share (Eps) to decline by more than 70 percent, or more than 1782cents a share and 1784c a share, respectively, compared with last year’s Heps of 2545c and Eps of 2549c.

“We do, however, believe that the results for the second half of the 2021 financial year could return to normal levels. We will provide a more specific guidance range when there is reasonable certainty of the range of headline earnings and earnings,” the bank said.

The share fell to R832.13 after the release of the trading update, down from Thursday’s closing price of R865.18. The stock recovered to R850.18 in the afternoon before closing at R849.44.

Total lending income, including credit life insurance, was 7 percent below expectation, due to retail and business loan sales being 43 and 25 percent, respectively, below expectation.

Its net transaction fee and treasury foreign currency income was 20 percent below expectation, and retail transaction volumes were 11.5 percent below expectations.

“On a monthly basis, volumes were 2.7 percent down in March, 25.3 percent in April and 7.1 percent in May,” Capitec said.

However, operating expenditure was 12 percent lower than planned, and Capitec would continue to apply a conservative approach in the management of operating expenditure.

Capitec said stricter credit-granting criteria were implemented at the start of the lockdown.

“As the economic fallout of the lockdown is assessed, credit granting criteria will be adjusted to reflect market conditions. We anticipate reaching pre-lockdown credit sales at the start of the next financial year,” the bank said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE