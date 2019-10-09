Capitec praised on Twitter for low service fees
NEDBANK :🏃🏃🏃— MURENDENI (@RangoloM) October 9, 2019
ABSA: 🏃🏃🏃🏃
FNB: 🏃🏃
STANDARD BANK 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃
CAPITEC : 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃
I use Capitec and i withdraw wherever I want, me and queues don't get along. https://t.co/sxF1rfYhvk— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikods) October 9, 2019
Yes Capitec has the longest lines but I’ll gladly take that R8.50 charge to withdraw at a different bank than to pay R40 for my friend using Standard Bank to get her money immediately.— cataleya🌻 (@Mammi_Kim) October 9, 2019
Me : lets go to the Absa ATM the queue is short— SHOX (@SHOX44880197) October 9, 2019
Capitec client: pic.twitter.com/iy5ymALOZd
Other banks is R35-40— 16 October🎊♥️ (@MaNkabinde1_) October 9, 2019
Capitec R8 https://t.co/e2irWEWU2E
Those ones choose to. Capitec users can withdraw from any atm— Themba Andria (@lukhele_andria) October 9, 2019
ATM withdrawal: R6/R1000— BlackSkinHead 🙎🏽♂️ (@liindo_d) October 9, 2019
Till point w/drawal: R1
Swipe/Cashback: Free
Instant transfer: R11
E-wallet: R10.95 (so we don't have to ask "do you have capitec" when we need to send money)...
Easy Acc fee: R4.75...
Small difference, in pricing but huge difference in quality banking...
It's not slander when it's the truth. Capitec has queues long as the Nile. https://t.co/zS0ur5cg40— S'nazo (@TheRealSinazo) October 9, 2019
Its even less that R5 using capitec card on a standard bank atm🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/yYnyZ23OdL— Yola🥰 (@Ndiwe_Yola) October 9, 2019
Exactly !!! Lol Capitec bank charges are so low it even makes sense to use other ATMs.— Tranquilizer 🌺 (@DesireeLeentjie) October 9, 2019