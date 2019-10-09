Capitec praised on Twitter for low service fees









While some users complained about the long lines at the bank's ATMs, others lauded the bank for the low service charges that they offer to customers. long queues they have to wait in at Capitec ATMs. JOHANNESBURG - South Africans took to social networking site, Twitter, on Wednesday morning with users tweeting about the

While some users complained about the long lines at the bank's ATMs, others lauded the bank for the low service charges that they offer to customers with other banks charging a higher rate for using a different ATM as well as the rates charged for immediate payments.



Users said that Capitec charges R8 for immediate payments to be made from their accounts while other banks charge a higher amount.





Capitec told Business Report in an email, "Our clients can make immediate payments for the low fixed fee of R8 per transaction. This is less than half of the fee charged by the traditional banks and has led to us doing 32% of all immediate payments in South Africa. We continually strive to challenge the norms of banking and this is one way we are helping our clients bank better."



