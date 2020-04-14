Capitec skips dividend, full-year profits rise 19%

JOHANNESBURG - South African lender Capitec said on Tuesday it would not pay a dividend for its full year, although profits rose by 19%, in line with guidance from the country’s central back to scrap payouts amid the coronavirus outbreak.





The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) asked lenders to skip dividends for 2020 earlier in April to preserve capital for lending. Capitec was one of only a few lenders to not have already declared a dividend at this time.



