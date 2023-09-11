Capitec’s share price slumps after release of weak earnings forecast

Capitec Bank Holdings’ share price surged 9.97% on Friday after it indicated that headline earnings per share would increase by between 8% and 10% for the six months to August 31. The price closed at R1712.68 on Friday afternoon, 10% lower than what it traded at 12 months ago on the JSE.

Capitec said in a trading statement it expected group headline earnings per share to be between 4 035 cents and 4 110 cents per share for the six month period, representing an increase of between 8% and 10% compared to the restated 3 736c per share for the comparative six months ended August 31, 2022. Last year’s headline earnings per share was reported at 4 034c per share, before last year’s number was restated due to the implementation of IFRS 17 accounting change on insurance contracts. Capitec said group earnings per share would be between 4 037c and 4 112c per share, representing an increase of between 8% and 10% compared to the restated 3 738c per share for the same period a year before. The group, commenting briefly on the forecast figures, said consumers had been under pressure during the six month period, which had impacted retail bank loans and advances and resulted in a higher credit impairment charge and credit loss ratio. Capitec has mainly retail clients compared with the other big four banks, which also have large corporate client portfolio’s.

“The economic climate in South Africa was characterised by an inflation rate in excess of the government’s target and increases in interest rates until June 2023,” which had hurt the financial position of consumers, the bank said. During the six months, the bank’s credit granting criteria were tightened further to address the risk in the loan book created by the adverse economic conditions. As at August 31, 2023, provisions for expected credit losses were “conservative”, Capitec’s directors said. Furthermore, recent inflation and GDP data showed signs of improvement, they said.

Net transaction fee income and funeral plan income, on the other hand, had contributed positively to the earnings and headline earnings growth. Net transaction fee income performed strongly driven by growth in transaction volumes and the addition of new products. Growth in the active funeral plan book, due to high sales and client retention, as well as good collection rates ensured that funeral insurance also performed well.

The group implemented the IFRS 17 Insurance contracts standard on March 1, 2023. IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. Implementation of IFRS 17 necessitated the restatement of the group earnings and headline earnings per share for the six month period. The half year financial results are expected to be published on September 28, 2023.