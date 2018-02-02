JOHANNESBURG - Cargo Carriers has received a non-binding expression of interest to acquire the listed logistics and transportation group.
The company said yesterday that the non-binding expression of interest could result in an offer being made to all shareholders.
However, the company stressed that the discussions did not at present represent an intention to make an offer in terms of the Companies Act. Cargo Carriers advised shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in their shares and wait until further announcements in this regard were made.
- BUSINESS REPORT