ONCE THE BIGGEST: The 342-metre ore carrier Berge Stahl during her only call at Saldanha Bay in December 2006. The 31-year-old vessel is still trading. Picture: BRIAN INGPEN





The company said yesterday that the non-binding expression of interest could result in an offer being made to all shareholders.





However, the company stressed that the discussions did not at present represent an intention to make an offer in terms of the Companies Act. Cargo Carriers advised shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in their shares and wait until further announcements in this regard were made.





- BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - Cargo Carriers has received a non-binding expression of interest to acquire the listed logistics and transportation group.