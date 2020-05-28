Carlyle spins out African team as it ends plans for new fund

INTERNATIONAL - Carlyle Group Inc. is spinning out its sub-Saharan African team to a new company formed by the managers of its $700 million regional fund, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.





The alternative asset manager is hiving off the fund after deciding against raising a follow-on fund to the one it closed in 2014, most of which has been invested, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. The private equity firm will move the team, which includes Eric Kump, Genevieve Sangudi, Bruce Steen and Idris Mohammed, to Alterra Capital Partners from July, the person said.



