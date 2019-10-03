The company said it expected to shoot the lights out again in 2020 with revenue from subscription indicating double digit growth despite the subdued economic conditions.
The group said in a trading guidance to investors yesterday that it anticipated it would grow by more than 20percent in its subscriber base and revenue for the seventh consecutive time.
The company, headed by founding major shareholder Zak Calisto, attributed the exceptional performance in difficult times to the high crime rate in South Africa and other emerging markets, as well as it achieving economies of scale in the roll-out of its technological services.
It said its headline earnings per share were now projected to increase by between 69 and 75cents per share, up from 57c in the previous reporting period.