Cartrack plans on delisting from JSE, headed for Nasdaq

CAPE TOWN - Cartrack Holdings, a leading global provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation, plans to delist from the JSE and list on the Nasdaq in the US, a statement said last week.

Cartrack said it had reached agreement with Karoooo, a company owned by founder and chief executive Zak Calisto, for Karoooo to acquire all Cartrack shares by way of a scheme of arrangement.

The cash offer price for the 95.43 million shares would be R42 per scheme share, to be settled in cash, subject to a reinvestment offer. Shareholders would have an opportunity to reinvest in the company, through a listing in the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

In terms of the scheme Karoooo will hold all of Cartrack Shares, and Cartrack would become its wholly owned subsidiary. The intention then was to convert Cartrack to a private company.

For the reinvestment offer, Karoooo shares would by listed on the Nasdaq with an inward listing on the JSE; and scheme participants who elect to participate in the reinvestment offer, would utilise up to a maximum of their scheme consideration to subscribe for Karooooo Shares, in accordance with the reinvestment entitlement ratio.