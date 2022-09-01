Cashbuild’s earnings start to normalise after hardware sales boom through the pandemic

Cashbuild, Southern Africa’s largest retailer of building materials and products, reported a 33 percent decline in headline earnings to 2 873 cents a share in the year to June 30 after trading flattened out from a boom during the Covid-19 pandemic. The results were not entirely comparable to the previous year and Cashbuild had not anticipated the record trading conditions of last year, when home improvements were at an all-time high due to Covid lockdowns, to be maintained. In 2021, for instance, Cashbuild’s headline earnings increased 151 percent over 2020.

Chief executive Werner de Jager said 2022 nevertheless produced solid results, with revenue decreasing by 12 percent to R11.1 billion. Revenue for stores in existence prior to July 2020 (pre-existing stores – 304 stores) decreased by 13 percent and the 14 new stores contributed 1 percent growth. Gross profit fell by 14 percent, with gross profit margin percentage decreasing slightly from 26.9 percent to 26.3 percent. Selling price inflation was 7.2 percent at the end of June 2022 compared to June 2021. In July 2021, 36 (32 Cashbuild and 4 P&L Hardware) stores were impacted by unrest and looting. The stores that were looted and damaged led to the scrapping of various categories of property, plant and equipment (R20.4 million) and inventory (R136m). Insurance claims of R143m were submitted for inventory, R71m for property, plant and equipment, R9m for additional operational costs and R100m for business interruption.

The insurance recovery claims were recognised in cost of sales (R143m) and other income (R181m). The group received payments for all claims relating to asset losses, of R224m. An interim payment of R50m was received on April 30, 2022 for the business interruption claim. Operating expenses, including new stores, were controlled and in line with the revenue decline, decreasing by 13 percent (existing stores reduced by 15 percent and new stores contributed a 2 percent increase), resulting in operating profit decreasing by 16 percent to R876m.

During the year, Cashbuild opened four new Cashbuild stores, refurbished 21 Cashbuild stores, relocated one Cashbuild store and rebuilt 28 looted stores. Four Cashbuild and one P&L Hardware stores were closed – these related to the looting and two non-performing stores. Store expansion, relocation and refurbishment would continue in a controlled manner, it said. “Management expects trading conditions to remain challenging due to subdued prospects, both in South Africa as well as globally. Unstable market conditions and inflationary pressures are a reality, impacting the affordability of products and placing pressure on sales growth,” it said.

