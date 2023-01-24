Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Cashbuild’s revenue dips 5% in quarter 2, group says in update

Published 47m ago

Cashbuild, in an operational update for the second quarter of the 2023 financial year, said yesterday revenue for the second quarter was down 5% from the comparative period.

South Africa’s largest retailer of building materials and associated products said its 309 existing stores’ revenue decreased by 6% and the seven new stores, opened since July 1, 2021 contributed 1%.

“This, combined with the results reported in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, equates to a decrease in revenue for the half year of 4% compared to the prior half year,” it said.

Transactions through the tills during the second quarter for the Cashbuild Group decreased by 7% from the comparative period.

Selling inflation was 4.5% at the end of December, 2022 when compared to the end of December, 2021.

During the second quarter, the group opened three new Cashbuild stores, completed eight Cashbuild and two P&L Hardware refurbishments and closed one non-performing P&L Hardware store, bringing the total number of stores trading at the end of the half year to 316.

BUSINESS REPORT

