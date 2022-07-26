Cashbuild’s revenue for quarter slides dented by looted stores

Cashbuild, the largest retailer of building material and products, which was severely impacted by the looting of 36 of its stores in July last year, said yesterday that its revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year was down 13 percent from the comparative period the previous year. It said 304 existing stores’ revenue decreased by 14 percent while14 new stores contributed one percent growth. This, combined with the results reported in the previous quarters, equated to a decrease in revenue of 12 percent for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

Excluding the effect of the 36 looted stores, revenue for the fourth quarter for the group was down 11 percent on the comparative period. This, combined with the results reported excluding looted stores in the previous quarters, equated to a decrease in revenue for the financial year of seven percent. Transactions through the tills during the fourth quarter for the Cashbuild decreased by 16 percent to that of the comparative period, with existing stores decreasing by 17 percent and new stores contributing one percent growth. Selling inflation was 7.2 percent at the end of June 2022 when compared to June 2021.

