DURBAN - Cell C and MTN have concluded a roaming agreement that enables network innovation, promotes efficient network infrastructure utilisation and sustainable investment in network infrastructure.
In 2018, Cell C and MTN entered into an initial roaming agreement that provided 3G and 4G services in areas outside of the main metros. The expanded roaming agreement extends this coverage and gives nationwide roaming to the benefit of Cell C subscribers.
This roaming agreement will see Cell C’s 4G network coverage extended to 95 percent of the population. Cell C customers will have access to over 12,500 sites, of which 90 percent are LTE enabled.
Cell C Chief Executive, Douglas Craigie Stevenson said, "This is a pivotal step in Cell C’s turnaround strategy. One of the key pillars of this turnaround is to implement a revised network strategy that enables Cell C to manage its network capacity requirements in a more cost efficient and scalable manner".
The agreement is in line with shifts in the global telecoms industry towards more cost effective network strategies that drive down costs and deliver greater operational efficiencies that ultimately benefit consumers.