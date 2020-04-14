Cell C avails R2m to help people earn money via gig economy during lockdown

CAPE TOWN – Cell C on Wednesday outlined its plans to help people earn money via the gig economy during lockdown when it announced that it had made R2 million available for jobbers through gig technology company M4Jam. The mobile operator and the gig tech company said in a joint statement that the two-week lockdown extension in South Africa meant an even greater blow to the country’s already fragile economy. Around the world, governments and corporates are attempting to put measures in place to prevent widespread unemployment and poverty from being the inevitable result. Cell C chief executive Douglas Craigie Stevenson said the Covid-19 pandemic was having a devastating impact on people’s livelihoods in the informal sector. “Cell C wanted to make a direct difference and has provided funding that will pay users or jobbers to complete training tasks from the safety of their homes and all via mobile devices during the lockdown.

“In late 2019, Cell C worked with M4Jam when we initiated a project to understand the dynamics of the informal telecommunications retail market. Jobbers assisted with mapping informal traders nationwide using geo-location data,” he said.

Cell C and M4Jan said most of the jobbers who found part-time, temporary work through M4Jam were not employed in the formal economy and relied on gig-work for income. The project was scheduled to run over three weeks and the average payout per jobber was estimated at R310 per week.

M4Jam chief executive Georgie Midgley said in support of the government’s bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, M4Jam had removed all location-based jobs off their platform, which was having a upsetting effect on jobbers who relied on the company for day-to-day living.

“As much as it is required to protect our public health institutions, it also requires an urgent and focused response to provide alternative sources of income for South Africans who are formally unemployed,” said Midgley.

M4Jam has 320 000 registered jobbers, many of whom have already assisted Cell C in its national rollout of mapping informal traders. In its Covid-19 jobber support project, Cell C will provide incentivised training for jobbers to complete in the comfort of their own homes via their mobile devices.

The three-week curriculum consists of 48 micro-lessons on COVID-19 topics, Cell C product related topics, general training on being successful as a regular jobber and better data collection while in the field.

Jobbers will be paid on successful completion of micro-lessons, with payments disbursed evenly over the three weeks of the curriculum into their M4Jam wallet. These funds are accessible via EFT, cash withdrawals at specific retailers, purchasing of data, airtime and other virtual products.

Midgley said: “M4Jam is very grateful to Cell C for their contribution and we are calling on other South African corporates to replicate this example. It will impact livelihoods during lockdown and further the country’s skills development goals to help boost the economy once lockdown is over.”

Cell C is set to launch a free lifeline package accessible to its pre-paid customers on May 1, as part of the mobile operator’s signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Competition Commission.

The Competition Commission and Cell C announced on Wednesday that the mobile operator had signed an MoA on the implementation of mobile industry measures to improve access to data and increase pricing transparency for consumers.

According to a statement released by the commission on Wednesday, the agreement followed the Data Services Market Inquiry Report with findings and recommendations published in December last year. “The MoA is a voluntary commitment by Cell C as there were no adverse findings or contemplated prosecution against them in this regard.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said the negotiations with Cell C and this agreement was a further demonstration of the Commission’s desire to bring about transformation in the data services market that promote greater access to internet and digital inclusion.

“The agreement further moves the industry towards a common approach to zero rating of public benefit sites and transparency,” said Bonakele.

Cell C committed to the following:

1. Lifeline package

1.1 Cell C will by 1 May 2020, launch a free lifeline package capped at a bundle size determined by Cell C, accessible to the Cell C pre-paid customers, and will further enhance its lifeline package with a person-to-person capability for data essential messaging via Cell C App (and portal), which will undergo systems development. In addition, the package will include: Delivery conversion to SMS (i.e. SMS delivery fall back) for customers who are not on the App; 5 FREE SMS* per customer per day (Cell C to Cell C) PLUS; 7 FREE Call Me Per day* (across network and currently available) as well as ; Free basics* (internet.org) access. The lifeline package supplements what Cell C already offers in the way of Free Basics By Facebook offering and other value-add services. 1.2 The Lifeline bundle will be “pulled” by customers via: a USSD string/App or portal; when the request is received the system will check if the customer qualifies. If the customer qualifies the lifeline bundle is activated and the customer will be SMSed confirmation; the bundle expires at 00h00, the system will send the customer a depletion / expiry message It will also display balance and status on App and portal and USSD. 1.3 The following limits will be put in place to manage risk of fraudulent usage/abuse:

One bundle per IMEI per day (this eliminates customers using multiple MSISDN’s/SIMs to gain more than the allowed allocation per day; No video or streaming off sites other than YouTube where there is some education content/health content available (i.e. no Netflix/Showmax/Google movies /Amazon Prime/Apple TV /Spotify/Joox/Google or Apple music etc.).

2. Effective rate notification/transparency

2.1 Cell C will, within a period of 6 9 months, conduct the necessary systems development, and network capacity, as well as related software upgrades, enable the effective rate notification for shorter than 30-day bundles, hybrid, and post-paid, in order to: display the Effective Rate per MB for each data bundle in all advertising, points of purchase and landing pages / portals for the sale of prepaid bundles; provide to customers the facility to get the previous months purchases and the ERMB on these purchases based on data used; and a single landing page / USSD number which directs consumers to all promotional offers or personalised offers. 2.2 Cell C will keep the Commission updated on progress, considering the timelines involved in the systems developments of the Cell C network.

3. Zero-rating of PBO content

3.1 Cell C offers to provide zero-rated access to customers within its base to access websites of designated PBOs, on affordable limit. Some of the online websites currently accessible are National Government and Local Government content focused on: Education (health.gov.za), Health (education.gov.za), Social Services (sassa.gov.za), Child welfare (childwelfare.org.za), Transport (transport.gov.za), Security (saps.gov.za), Home Affairs (dha.gov.za), Eskom & local power utilities, Prasa and other transport services servicing the mass market segment, South African Depression and Anxiety Support (SADAG) – sadag.org, Lifeline – lifelinesa.co.za, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) – nspca.co.za.

