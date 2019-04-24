Cell C has been awarded Level 3 B-BBEE status, which significantly increases the company’s scope for growth in the SA economy. Photo: File

DURBAN - Cell C has been awarded Level 3 B-BBEE status, which significantly increases the company’s scope for growth in the SA economy. Cell C’s upgraded B-BBEE status is largely due to an improved score with regard to enterprise and supplier development, a consistent score on socio-economic development, sustained management control ,skills development as well as the company’s incorporation of the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative.

YES is a joint initiative between government and the private sector with the aim of providing skills training and employment for local youth. With one in every three young persons in SA still unemployed, Y.E.S is one of the key drivers in addressing unemployment.

Cell C is the first mobile operator and one of the first corporates to implement YES. During November and December 2018, Cell C rolled out YES across the company by employing over 130 youth and providing them with workplace experience. Many of the youth were placed in Cell C stores nationally where they received training with the ultimate goal of becoming full-time Cell C employees, thus creating sustainable employment. Of the 128 initial YES employees, 122 are still with the company.

In addition to YES, Cell C has implemented a robust enterprise and supplier development programme by gradually identifying and incorporating small emerging black enterprises into its overall value chain. Throughout 2018 – 2019 Cell C will make significant investments in small black-owned companies in the ICT sector and will continue to identify potential enterprise partners in order to keep growing its value chain and development investment.

According to Douglas Craigie Stevenson, Cell C’s Interim Chief Executive, "Cell C recognises that entrepreneurship and small enterprise are a strong catalyst for job creation and skills development in South Africa, and we want to play a role in encouraging economic growth. As a truly South African mobile operator, Cell C is committed to local economic expansion and we will continue on this trajectory of identifying relevant partners in the ICT sector".

For Cell C, a Level 3 B-BBEE status means several new avenues for expanding the business are now available. It is a qualifying criterion for many government and other large public tenders for corporate mobile or fibre contracts, and Cell C will now be able to participate in tender pitches that it was previously excluded from.

A Level 3 B-BBEE rating also has a procurement recognition of 110 percent, which allows customers to recognize 110 percent of the amount spent with Cell C in their preferential procurement scorecard.

“More importantly, Cell C’s Level 3 B-BBEE rating is proof of our improvement in transformation, diversity and direct participation in nation building, which is equally valuable for both the country and corporate South Africa”, says Craigie Stevenson.

Rather than just ticking boxes, Cell C has chosen a sustainable route to improving the company’s B-BBEE score. Cell C’s Level 3 certification is the result of strategic partnerships and development programmes that have been implemented in such a way that they can be expanded on in the long run.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE