Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos Picture:Dumisani Dube 21.04.16

CAPE TOWN – Cell C has announced that its current chief executive Jose Dos Santos will step down as Cell C’s chief executive officer effective 1 March 2019. According to the company, He will be stepping down from his position to take up a new role as a consultant offering strategic advice to the chairman of the Cell C board.

Cell C said in a statement: “The board of Cell C would like to announce that Jose Dos Santos will step down as Cell C’s Chief Executive Officer effective 1 March 2019."

“Dos Santos will take up a role as a consultant offering strategic advice to the chairman of the Cell C board. In this role, he will be involved in the delivery of Cell C’s strategic intent, which includes the reshaping of Cell C’s debt to ensure the company’s continued sustainability.”

“We would like to thank Jose for his tireless work over the past six years, of which five of those have been at the helm of this company.”

Cell C Chairman Kuben Pillay said an interim CEO will be announced shortly, until such time as a permanent appointment is announced.

“Cell C has a very experienced leadership team that will continue to execute on the company’s business plan. On behalf of the Board, management and staff, we wish Jose great success in his new role and thank him for his time as CEO,” said Pillay.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE