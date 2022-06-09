Cell C follows best industry practice as it transforms from being a telco to a techco

CELL C is following best industry practice as it transforms from being a telco to a techco, delivering lifestyle solutions to its customers. Over the past year, South African consumers have been faced with rising cost-of-living expenses, hence they were trying their best to make ends meet by seeking more value in better deals to help stretch their hard-earned money, said Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize.

The company said as a customer-first organisation, technology was at the core of Cell C’s ethos to be led by insights into what customers desire. The digital era and the advancements in technology have significantly transformed consumer interactions, experiences and expectations with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) catapulting customer centricity to a new level. The company said as it continued with its transformation from being a telco to techco, investment in and making use of AI and ML brought the company in even greater proximity to its customers, thereby making it possible to meet them where they are. This was critical to delivering digital lifestyle solutions that were better geared to cater for well-defined service and solutions requirements that were ever evolving.

Cell C said it now offered a Customer Value Management (CVM) platform, which enabled it to use the science of learning consumer usage and spend, enabling it to innovate the most compelling, personalised deals and the best value in its All My Specials offers on the USSD channel. In its Cell C’s discounted tailor-made bundles, All My Specials, it said it offered much-needed relief to customers. “As a customer-first organisation that understands the needs of its customers, Cell C’s All-My-Specials menu on USSD *147# and app uses digital technologies to offer customers tailor-made deals on the bundles that they use the most. The All-My-Specials menu continues to gain popularity with over 2.5 million Cell C customers already benefiting from the tailor-made voice and data bundle offers at unbeatable value,” Cell C said.

“The latest Cell C All-My-Specials acknowledge that Nthabiseng is different from Simphiwe or Johan and all consume our services differently, and therefore we have tailor-made offers to suit their unique habits.” Cell C said its quality network transition was well under way and planned for completion by the end of 2023. Cell C’s focus was to identify and integrate other complementary systems in order to deliver more solutions that were relevant to its customers. “This is critical to Cell C’s transformation from being a telco to a techco by delivering digital lifestyle solutions,” it said.

Peter Takaendesa, Mergence Investment Managers head of equities, said that Cell C had decided to follow a path very different to all the other major telecoms companies in South Africa by exiting the telecoms infrastructure market and relying on its competitors’ networks. He said the strategic shift made sense, given Cell C’s balance-sheet troubles and the failure of the business model they had pursued since the early 2000s. “However, there is no guarantee of success as the industry is getting tougher, especially post the recent new spectrum auction where the major industry players acquired significant spectrum blocks and will invest significantly over the next few years to compete for data customers.

“The shortage of suitable spectrum was quite a constraint to the major mobile operators and created an opportunity for smaller players such as Rain and Cell C to monetise part of their spectrum holdings through wholesale agreements. The economics of those wholesale deals will surely change over the next few years as the larger operators utilise more of their large chunks of new spectrum,” Takaendesa said. He added that all the major telecoms companies had already initiated the transformation from being pure telcos to techcos by entering into new services such as Fintech (mobile money, insurance, etc). The use of Customer Value Management systems that allow more customisation or so-called “precision retail” was also quite advanced in the telecoms market in South Africa and most other key African markets, he said.