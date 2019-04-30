DURBAN - Cell C is proud to unveil its enhanced and refined "all-in-one mobile and entertainment solution", MediaPlay. In today’s competitive market, the new MediaPlay is well-placed to offer customers all of their entertainment and communication needs in one streamlined package, priced to fit every budget.

Through the new multi-faceted MediaPlay, subscribers can now get the most out of their data, voice and SMSes, while at the same time gain access to Cell C’s premium entertainment platform black TV.

MediaPlay has been specifically designed to allow customers to enjoy streaming their favourite TV stations and binge on the latest and Movies, Series, Music Videos without worrying about the costs of data. Cell C is the only operator that offers its customers full streaming on black TV without having to be concerned with the costs of data. Completely integrated telco and entertainment means that customers will only need to worry about a single cost-controlled bill at the end of the month.

"MediaPlay now consists of eight different packages with access to the latest in movies, series, kids’ shows, music, sport and news to suit every individual customer’s needs and budget. However the real kick here is that all of this exciting content is available free of the cost of streaming. At a time when data is so integrated into our lives, it’s very refreshing to know that Cell C is the only operator offering unlimited free streaming data on black TV where you are assured of being able to enjoy the best of entertainment!," said Cell C’s Chief Commercial Officer, Junaid Munshi.

He added, "With ultra-fast 4G coverage, now more widely available across all of South Africa, it is the best time to take advantage of what MediaPlay has to offer,” he adds".

The new MediaPlay price list can be viewed below:





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE