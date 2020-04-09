Cell C helps South Africans stay connected during Covid-19 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Cell C is expanding on its extended All-In-One Deals and doubling the speeds of FTTH connections to help South Africans stay connected during the lockdown. Cell C announced earlier this week its All-In-One Double Data Bundles promotional period for 30MB, 120MB and 300MB bundles, which was due to end on 7th April 2020 have been extended to 17th April. It is now offering two new promotional bundles from Friday 3rd April: the All-In-One 1GB + 1GB for R95 and the 2.5GB + 2.5 GB for R195. The All-In-One bundles can be purchased through the Cell C app, the Cell C USSD (*147#) and Cell C’s online portal. Furthermore, Cell C has announced that from 1st April, many existing Cell C Fibre Customers will receive double their existing FTTH line speed for free. Source: Cell C

To help keep South Africans connected to their loved ones and work, Cell C has announced this promotional offer that will run for two months, ending 1st June 2020. The offer applies only to Fibre Network Operators Vumatel, SADV and Frogfoot. When the two month promotion comes to an end in two months, qualifying customers will be put back onto their original line speed, unless they specifically ask for a line upgrade.

"As a proudly South African company, we’re glad we can help our customers during this trying time for them and their loved ones. We hope our actions go a long way to assist those affected in the coming months," said Hazel Chimhandamba, Cell C’s Executive Head of Marketing.

Free Services

Cell C already offers a range of free services that subscribers can use to stay connected informed about the coronavirus through government, news and health sites including:

1. Zero rating the national Covid-19 website (www.sacoronavirus.co.za)

2. Free push SMSes promoting the Covid-19 WhatsApp number

3.Free access to Mpilo: Healthcare in Your Hands app

4. Access to Free Basics by Facebook, which provides people with access to useful services on their mobile phones in markets where internet access may be less affordable

5. Free Access to MomConnect, The Department of Health’s maternal service

6. Free access to essential information such as local and international headlines, education sites, health sites, weather services and more through Free Basics/internet.org

7. 5 Free SMSes per day, which is available through the Cell C app (also zero rated for our customers)

8. Cell C is in the process of zero-rating some tertiary and health institution websites to enable free usage

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE