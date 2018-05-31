CAPE TOWN - Cell C will tomorrow be launching new products tomorrow which include an any-network voice data bundle which will enable customers to make voice calls for as little as R0.12 per minute.

The new bundle will enable customers to customise their plans in order to suit their needs. The any-network data bundle will be rolled out by offering two options. The first option is the Cell C to Cell c Minute Bundles for customers who make frequent voice calls to Cell C numbers. The other plan is the Cell C to Any Network Minute Bundles where Cell C customers will pay a low rate per minute for calls to any network.

According to Cell C, the roll out of this new product is in line with contract customers who have shown a strong inclination toward customising their plans in order to suit their needs.

“To complement our existing data bundles and cater for customers that still have a requirement to make calls, Cell C is also taking the wraps off its new voice bundles. The bundles can be bolted onto select voice contracts and are available in Cell C to Cell C and Cell C to any-network options. The bundles offer a range of inclusive minutes and validity periods and offer our customers great value”, said the group.

Take a look at the new products and prices that will be launched on June 1, 2018:

The group has also taken on a new brand identity, with a new orange logo. In light of Cell C’s recapitalisation transaction, the group said that they started to evolve their strategic focus and overall image as a brand.

“As an unowned colour, orange is a vibrant, fresh and an exciting colour that will assist Cell C to stand out from the crowd. It represents the newly invigorated Cell C culture and shows the energy that we bring to our products and services”.

The group added that the new logo is crisp and clean and reflects Cell C’s drive to clear and precise goals around service delivery and customer centricity.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE