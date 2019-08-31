Cell C’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day has announced the launch of its new online version of the campaign: the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day Programme. Photo: File



DURBAN - Cell C’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day (TAGCTWD) has announced the launch of its new online version of the campaign: the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day Programme.

This new online programme, which is available through the CellCgirl web portal, is designed to give learners across the country access to the benefits of TAGCTWD all the time. The programme is open to both boys and gitls.





The programme includes five courses:





1. Discovering Your Path

2. Work Preparation

3. At the Workplace

4. Money

5. Conflict Management





A second course in the programme, based in work preparation, is currently being developed and will be launched soon.





It’s aimed at empowering learners by helping them develop skills that they can apply in their school studies, the work-place and beyond.





"The online programme is one of the TAGCTWD advancements this year, developed to offer educational content learners can engage with online, especially those who are unable to join the TAGCTWD sessions in its current physical form," said Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s Chief Human Capital Development and Transformation Officer.





Mhango added, "We believe this will expand the reach of the initiative and also, positively impact both boys and girls. This online programme is accessible to all school going children nationwide. They can use their cell phones to access the platform and discover a new world of career options. If they’re Cell C subscribers, the platform is zero-rated".





Course one, ‘Discovering Your Path’, is now available and contains five segments. The first is all about the importance of self-understanding. This is followed by, Section 2 which focuses on helping learners develop professional skills. Section 3 drives the attention on finding the right career path, based on individual personality and interests.





In Section 4, learners will identify and set their own short and long-term goals. Finally, in Section 5, they’ll create vision boards and participate in a quiz to test what they’ve learned throughout the course one.





On successful completion of course one – participants will receive a certificate to recognise their efforts and this they can add to their list of achievements on their CV.





Previously, the initiative was aimed at girls between Grade 10 and 12 but this year, for the first time, Cell C extended the program to include girls in Grade 8 and 9 as well. This is because Grade 8 is technically the initial point at which they choose their core school subjects, which sets them on their respective career paths.





The Take a Girl Child to Work Day programme was launched 17 years ago, in the the year 2002.



