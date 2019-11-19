Blue Label acquired a 45percent stake in Cell C after paying R5.5billion, and has been battered by Cell C’s lacklustre performance.
Cell C, South Africa’s third-biggest telecoms network after Vodacom and MTN, said it expected the expanded roaming agreement to take off in early 2020, and the transition to take up to three years to complete.
Cell C chief executive Douglas Craigie Stevenson said the agreement was a step towards realising the group’s turnaround strategy,
Stevenson said it would allow Cell C subscribers to roam on MTN’s network nationwide.