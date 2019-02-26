File Image: Cell C

CAPE TOWN – Mobile network operator Cell C is in the spotlight as its head office in Johannesburg was shut down this morning as staff protested over bonuses that were not paid. According to a report by ENCA, The protest comes as a result of alleged non-payment of bonuses and employees were promised a 25% bonus by Cell C management.

An ICTU member who was interviewed by eNCA at the protest said bonuses were promised to staff if Cell C met certain performance targets, but these were not paid.

Cell C said in a statement: “This relates to bonus payments made in 2018 for work-related performance in 2017. Cell C is engaging with the ICTU leadership and its members to work towards a positive outcome,” Cell C said of the protest action.

“Plans to minimise disruptions to both Cell C’s business and its service to customers are in place. As a business Cell C respects the rights of its unionised employees to take part in a peaceful strike."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE