CEOs across the world are confident of stronger global recovery this year - PwC survey

This despite CEOs continuing to face pressure generated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and market conditions such as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and the ‘Great Resignation’ in parts of the world, including Africa.

Chief executive (CEO) optimism has hit a 10-year high as three-quarters expect a stronger global economy this year, according to PwC Global CEO Survey.

More than three-quarters of CEOs, 77 percent, predicted the global economy would improve, while only 15 percent expected worsening conditions. In Africa, 85 percent of CEOs expected that global economic growth would improve and 8 percent forecast it to decline.

South African CEOs were also optimistic about the outlook for their businesses, with 37 percent stating they were ‘very confident’ about their organisation’s prospects for revenue growth over the next 12 months.

South African CEOs continued to look to China (37 percent), the US (23 percent) and the UK (20 percent) for growth opportunities.