A chicken stands at La Ferme des Quatre Temps organic farm in Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, June 15, 2018. Power Corp. Co-CEO Andres Desarmais describes the experimental farm, which is on track to sell C$700,000 ($537,345) worth of vegetables from about eight cultivated acres in its third year, as a form of philanthropy and says the numbers show that small-scale organic agriculture can be lucrative and inspire careers. Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg





The South African lender in July used its separation from Barclays Plc to reboot its image through an advertising campaign using the catchphrase “Africanacity.” The term, it said, is a new word to celebrate the tenacity, ingenuity, positivity and creativity in the way Africans find ways of getting things done.





It didn’t take long for Nando’s Group -- the fast-food chain known for its peri-peri chicken, hot sauces and quirky marketing -- to respond with its own video advertising two pieces of chicken and fries for 84 rand ($5.50) under the title “More South African Flavour.” The clip pokes fun at Absa’s interpretation of the continent by using exaggerated colors and images, including a snippet of two brightly adorned models caressing and kissing a red bottle with the bank’s logo replaced with the words “african nasti.”





On Wednesday, Absa hit back on Twitter, offering a bundle of banking services including access to an overdraft facility, funeral cover and some free transactions for what it said is cheaper than chicken. That set off a series of ripostes from at least two of the Johannesburg-based lender’s main rivals.





#MoreSAFlavour is great but #MoreSAValue is 🔥🔥🔥. Get a Flexi Value Bundle bank account for only R59.52pm. After all, it’s #CheaperThanChicken pic.twitter.com/azon3RDm4F — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) September 5, 2018

Stellenbosch-based Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd., which has grown faster than most South African lenders by undercutting their fees, was first to reply.





Imagine all the @NandosSA chicken you could buy if you switched to us and saved on bank fees 🔥🔥🔥 — Capitec Bank (@CapitecBankSA) September 5, 2018





Nedbank Group Ltd., the fourth-biggest South African bank, jumped on the bandwagon soon after, even using the social media’s direct messaging service to contact someone looking for a bank.





We'll let @NandosSA handle the sauce, while we handle your money😉 — Nedbank (@Nedbank) September 5, 2018

For all the cackling over fees, the cheapest bank account in South Africa is available from insurer Old Mutual Plc, which through a joint venture with Bidvest Bank, offers a so-called money account that combines savings and transaction services for 4.50 rand a month. Capitec charges 5.80 rand for its debit card.

South Africa is seeing a rush of new entrants into retail banking, with insurer Discovery Ltd., a local billionaire, and the former head of FirstRand Ltd.’s consumer-lending unit all planning digital offerings.





Absa is South Africa’s worst-performing bank stock this year, declining 13 percent compared with a 5.6 percent drop in the six-member FTSE/JSE Africa Banks Index. Chief Executive Officer Maria Ramos is willing to take on more risk now that London-based Barclays no longer holds a controlling stake as she seeks to double the lender’s market share in the rest of Africa and win back its once-leading position in retail banking.





- BLOOMBERG

JOHANNESBURG - The chickens are coming home to roost for Absa Group Ltd.