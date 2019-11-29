Check out South Africa's Mobile networks Black Friday deals









South African cellphone networks are offering consumers a variety of deals on smartphones and contracts this Black Friday. Photo: File DURBAN - South African cellphone networks are offering consumers a variety of deals on smartphones and contracts this Black Friday. MTN For a monthly subscription of as little as R199 on selected Made for Me packages, customers will receive up to 300GB and 60 000 minutes over six months on 24-month contract plans.

Prepaid specials Prepaid customers have not been left out. MTN prepaid customers can receive an up to 26 percent discount on selected Huawei, Samsung and Hisense devices. In addition, MTN prepaid customers who purchase the MF927U router at the R599 price point get a FREE 25GB of anytime [email protected] over 12 months, 13GB once-off data, and 1GB over 12 months.

MTN has also lined up deals for video enthusiasts, who stand to score four times the amount of YouTube data with every purchase of data bundle over the Black Friday weekend. For example, customers who buy 100MB of data bundle for R10 will receive 400MB of YouTube data for free which is valid for one day. There are also weekly deals to look out for on *142# under the Black Friday menu.

Business deals

MTN enterprise customers can also look forward to deals this Friday on Made for Business 24-month contract packages and on top up bundles.





Vodacom

Vodacom Business is committed to being the business partner of choice for SMEs to Large Enterprise.

For Black Friday, the following specials are available for local businesses.

1. 3 Million megs promo

2. Sim Only - My Gig85 data plan @R299 x 36 months term

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8” 4G tablet + My Gig85 data plan @ R499 x 36 months term

4. Vodafone R218h + My Gig85 data plan x 36 months @R329 x 36 months

Mobile deals:





Telkom

This Black Friday Telkom is offering deals on their smartphones. tablets and WiFi routers.

Cell C also got in on the Black Friday wave offering their customers a Samsung Galaxy A30 for R299 on their pinnacle top up deal. Take a look at some of their deals below:









FNB customers can save up to 40 percent with these FNB Connect Black Friday deals which all come with FNB Connect TopUp contracts valid for two years:

Apple iPhone 8 - 64GB + Series 3 Watch + Connect Top Up M plan @ R691 p.m. (Exclusive to FNB)

Huawei P30 lite Smart Phone + Free Volkano selfie stick to the value of R249 + Connect Top Up M plan @ R293 p.m. (Exclusive to FNB)

Asus 15” – X543 Celeron laptop + Connect Top Up Go @ R199 p.m. (save up to 40%)

Samsung 32” HD LED Smart TV + Galaxy Fit E Smartwatch + Connect Top Up Go @ R172 p.m. (Exclusive to FNB)

Hisense 58” 4K UHD Smart TV + Connect Top Up Go @ R349 p.m.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Smart Phone + Connect Top Up M plan @ R559 p.m.

Samsung Galaxy Gear fit Smartwristband + Connect Top Up Go @ R79p.m.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch + Free strap to the value of R649 + Connect Top Up Go @ R217 p.m.

Fitbit Inspire HR Smart tracker + Connect Top Up Go @ R89p.m.





