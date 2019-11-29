DURBAN - South African cellphone networks are offering consumers a variety of deals on smartphones and contracts this Black Friday.
For a monthly subscription of as little as R199 on selected Made for Me packages, customers will receive up to 300GB and 60 000 minutes over six months on 24-month contract plans.
Prepaid specials
Prepaid customers have not been left out. MTN prepaid customers can receive an up to 26 percent discount on selected Huawei, Samsung and Hisense devices.
In addition, MTN prepaid customers who purchase the MF927U router at the R599 price point get a FREE 25GB of anytime [email protected] over 12 months, 13GB once-off data, and 1GB over 12 months.