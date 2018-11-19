JOHANNESBURG - Each year brings about a certain category of products that perform better in terms of sales and this year, projections estimate that electronic products will yield the most sales.



Being an emporium to over 3000 technological products, The Gadget Shop, will be ready for the Black Friday customers.





Given that this Black Friday season seems poised to be a special one, The Gadget Shop will be rolling out some great offerings of up to 50% off on selected products and 20% off products sitewide and storewide excluding DJI, Swann, Google and Amazon.





The Gadget Shop said that their main objective is to deliver premium technological products to customers that exemplify apex functionality and exceptional capability.





CEO and Founder of The Gadget Shop, Hannes van der Walt, believes that in order to accommodate clients’ needs, it’s crucial to stay on top of the latest developments and trends in the market through online research, as well as by listening to and analysing customer feedback and requests for new products seen elsewhere in the world.





One of the products from the store that will be on special this Black Friday is the popular Hubsan H122D X4 Storm Drone with an HD Camera.





the popular Hubsan H122D X4 Storm Drone with an HD Camera. Image: Supplied.

Somewhat resembling an Apache army helicopter, this crowd favourite is a hybrid racing drone engineered to manoeuvre through the clouds with flair. Fitted with real-time 720p HD photo and video transmission, the drone enables the pilot to capture and record the adventure of it all with ease.





Another product that will be discounted will be the Volkano Bazooka Mini Bluetooth Speaker that delivers on pure sonic fulfilment.





the Volkano Bazooka Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Image: Supplied.

The portable best seller makes for the perfect companion for any festive situation. From braais, pool party’s, office functions and new years soiree’s, this sleek speakers sound will pave the way into 2019.





Something that is out of the odinary and suprisingly what the Gadget Shop says is one of their best sellers is the Eurolux 7-inch Plasma Ball.





Eurolux 7-inch Plasma Ball. Image: Supplied.







This dazzling and mysterious globe looks to keep anyone’s curiosity with its electric current that creates colourful tendrils of lights.





The shades that appear magnificently shift from lighter hues of iris purple to deeper tones of violet with a mere touch of the orb. This highly interactive spectrum marvel additionally reacts to voice and music, making this the ideal Black Friday gift for any loved one.



