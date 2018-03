CAPE TOWN - Mobile network MTN has announced that they have changed the prices of their prepaid data bundle portfolio which will be available from 5 March 2018.

The company said that price changes are based on an analysis of customer needs and market trends.

“The new packages aim to offer more… are competitive within the market, and will reduce consumer worries of out-of-bundle bill surprises,” MTN told media.

Here are the new updated prices:

1. Weekly Bundles:

Weekly Bundles MTN Bundles Price OOB/MB Validity MTN 30MB R10.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 60MB R12.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 120MB R17.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 200MB R25.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 350MB R40.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 500MB R55.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 1GB R70.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 2GB R99.00 R0.99 7 Days MTN 5GB R199.00 R0.99 7 Days





MTN Monthly Bundles Price OOB/MB Validity MTN 20MB R10.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 50MB R20.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 100MB R29.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 150MB R39.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 300MB R60.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 600MB R99.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 750MB R120.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 1GB R149.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 1.5GB R189.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 3GB R299.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 6GB R399.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 10GB R499.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 20GB R899.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 30GB R1,249.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 50GB R1,999.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle MTN 100GB R3,499.00 R0.99 1 Month / 1 Bill-Cycle

Additionally, the company also offers a fortnightly data bundle which will cost R110 for 1GB valid for 14 days.

READ ALSO: MTN users warned about OTP scam



READ ALSO: MTN CEO to be grilled over illegal infrustructure roll-out in Durban



TOP STORY: BREAKING NEWS: Gupta property raided in India

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE