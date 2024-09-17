Check your hummus, Checkers recalls their tubs of Fresh Deli Hummus

Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores are initiating a voluntary recall of its 300g and 125g tubs of fresh Deli hummus with a sell-by date between 10 September and 8 October 2024. The retailer said that the following products are being removed from supermarket shelves nationwide:

Hummus,

Reduced Fat Hummus,

Zataar Hummus,

Red Pepper Hummus,

and Caramelised Onion Hummus. The supermarket giant said that during routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded label hummus on Monday. “As a precautionary measure the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled. All production at the supplier, which has an FSSC 22 000 certificate for their food safety management system has been halted,” the group said. “We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall. Customers who may have purchased these products should not consume it and instead return it to their nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required and opened products may also be returned,” Shoprite said in a statement.