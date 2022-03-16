Check your product: McCain frozen green beans, Spar-branded French stir fry may have glass fragments in the bags

McCain South Africa said on Wednesday that it is recalling some of its frozen green beans, and Spar-branded French stir fry. According to the company, there may be glass fragments in some of the bags.

“McCain South Africa is currently conducting a voluntary public product recall, nationwide. This follows reports that fragments of foreign material had been detected in specific bags of frozen sliced green beans and stir fry.” “We have ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that has affected a limited batch of products only.” Potentially impacted products include:

Supplied If I am affected, what should I do? All consumers who are still in possession of a relevant product to:

