Check your product: McCain frozen green beans, Spar-branded French stir fry may have glass fragments in the bags

McCain South Africa said on Wednesday that it is recalling some of its frozen green beans, and Spar-branded French stir fry.
According to the company, there may be glass fragments in some of the bags.
“McCain South Africa is currently conducting a voluntary public product recall, nationwide. This follows reports that fragments of foreign material had been detected in specific bags of frozen sliced green beans and stir fry.”
“We have ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that has affected a limited batch of products only.”
Potentially impacted products include:
If I am affected, what should I do?
All consumers who are still in possession of a relevant product to:
- Double check product details
- If these match any in the table above, take the product back to the store of purchase, and engage directly with the store manager
- He/she will take your details, after which, McCain will generate a voucher for you to replace your product.
Consumers who are unsure of where to find the barcode or how to return the product can contact our Customer Services team via email: [email protected] or call 0800 006498
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE