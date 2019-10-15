JOHANNESBURG - Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month.
As local retailers slug it out to gain market share, Checkers has finally launched its own loyalty card, Checkers Xtra Savings, years after is competitors such as Pick n Pay, which launched its smart shopper rewards programme in 2011, whicih has had a broad uptake.
South African consumers have saved billions of rand in offered loyalty programme rewards and are increasingly taking advantage of reward points as the country’s tough economic climate impacts on consumer goods such as fuel, electricity and food.