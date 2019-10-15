Checkers launches long-awaited rewards programme









Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month. Image: Supplied. JOHANNESBURG - Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month.

As local retailers slug it out to gain market share, Checkers has finally launched its own loyalty card, Checkers Xtra Savings, years after is competitors such as Pick n Pay, which launched its smart shopper rewards programme in 2011, whicih has had a broad uptake.

South African consumers have saved billions of rand in offered loyalty programme rewards and are increasingly taking advantage of reward points as the country’s tough economic climate impacts on consumer goods such as fuel, electricity and food.





The Checkers Xtra Savings Programme gives customers extra cash savings on more than 1 000 products every month.





The retailer explained, "Simply swipe your card and save at the till. Discounts are clearly marked in store, and every saving automatically reflects on your till slip."





Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month. Image: Supplied.

Other benefits include:

Cash savings on specially marked products every week

Personalised offers on products you buy and love

Birthday surprises and special perks

VIP previews of upcoming offers and promotions such as Black Friday

Automatic entries into store competitions and a chance to win free shopping every time you swipe

Make every swipe count as Checkers will donate to beneficiary organisations that fight hunger Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month. Image: Supplied.







HOW TO GET A CARD:





Visit any Checkers, Checkers Hyper or Checkers Liquorshop and pick up a card to start getting real rewards





To sign up for Xtra Savings for free in-store or by using any of the paperless channels too:





Add Checkers (+27-87-240-5385) as a WhatsApp contact and say “Hi!”

Scan the QR code on the back of your Xtra Savings card (available in store) and sign up online

Dial *134*835* CARDNUMBER# and follow the prompts

Download the Checkers app from your app store. Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month. Image: Supplied.

In a statement it said Africa’s largest supermarket group had introduced its latest initiative that "shows their loyalty to customers and not the other way round," Partnering with South Africa’s biggest brands, it said Checkers Xtra Savings was launching with savings ranging from essentials such as 35 percent off OMO washing powder to premium deals with R1000 off Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky.





Neil Schreuder, the chief of strategy and innovation for Checker said, “We are obsessed about our customers and giving them more ways to save.”





Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month. Image: Supplied.

Checkers is trying to differentiate itself from its rivals loyalty cards, saying, "There are no Points. No Tiers. No Levels. Just instant cash savings on your groceries and drinks," it further said, " Checkers have enlisted world famous master magician Dynamo to headline their launch campaign. His aim is to highlight the simplicity of the campaign and the absence of smoke and mirrors common in loyalty programmes. In Dynamo’s words “If you’re going to pick a card, don't pick just any card”.





Other loyalty cards in South Africa include: the clicks clubcard loyalty programme – introduced in 1995 Woolworths WRewards in its current format has been in operation since September 2010.





BUSINESS REPORT